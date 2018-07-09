Giuliani Says Cohen Has Nothing To Worry About, As Long As He Tells The Truth

President Donald Trump’s attorney said they are not worried about anything the president’s longtime personal lawyer could tell authorities.

Rudy Giuliani said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that they have no worries about Michael Cohen “as long as he tells the truth.”

Giuliani says Cohen “should cooperate with the government.”

He adds, “We have no reason to believe he did anything wrong.”- READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that he’s urged President Trump not to discuss the possibility of a pardon for his longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, at least until ongoing investigations conclude.

Giuliani, who joined Trump’s legal team earlier this year, said on ABC’s “This Week” that no one on Trump’s team has reached out to Cohen or his attorneys about a pardon.

Cohen is under investigation in New York’s Southern District, reportedly for bank fraud and campaign finance law violations.

“I have advised the president, which he understands, no discussion of pardons. You can’t abridge your power to do it, that’s something you can decide down the road one way or the other,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani added that he doesn’t believe Trump should rule out the possibility of a pardon in the future.

“I mean that wouldn’t — wouldn’t be fair to — to the president, wouldn’t be fair to Cohen, wouldn’t be fair to future presidents,” he said. “But the fact is there’s no reason for a pardon right now or even to consider it, and quite honestly, it would just confuse everything.” – READ MORE

