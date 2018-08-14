Giuliani Predicts ‘Big Week’ — Is the Mueller Probe Coming to an End?

This will be a “big week” for Robert Mueller’s Russia probe as President Donald Trump’s legal team awaits the special counsel’s response to the Trump interview counteroffer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani predicted Monday during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“I think [Mueller] will give us a decision this week on our counterproposal. We are coming down to his looking really bad by interfering in the election. I think he has to get it over with by the beginning [of] or early September,” said Giuliani, a member of Trump’s legal team.

Giuliani has pushed for Mueller to end his probe into allegations of collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russian interests well before the November midterm elections.

“Absolutely it should be terminated,” Giuliani said of the probe. “[Mueller] should put out his report, tell the American people what he has and they can evaluate it. They are entitled to this information … he shouldn’t hold it try to manipulate the election the way [former FBI Director James] Comey did. I don’t think he wants to do that.”- READ MORE