Giuliani on Mueller’s TV Appearance: ‘It’s the Same Old Story — No Collusion’

Attorney for President Donald Trump last night shared his take on the special counsel’s remarks to the nation

Speaking on the Fox News program “The Story” last night, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani said that Robert Mueller, the special counsel who has just resigned his position and concluded his work on the Russia probe, “just said what the report said … We have not a single new fact. Not a smoking gun. Not even a single new nuance.”

He added, “It’s the same old story. end result for a prosecutor, which obviously he was not very good at — is, number one, no collusion. Immediately what that says to you is we just had two-and-a-half years of two investigations, entirely unfair a waste of taxpayer money.” It seemed as if Mueller were merely trying to “justify” himself, he added. – READ MORE