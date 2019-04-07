Giuliani: Not Worried ‘At All’ About Mueller Report (VIDEO)

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani expressed confidence Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report will not contain damaging information for President Donald Trump.

Giuliani said in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” he is “not worried … at all” about the report, “except for little quibbles.”

Giuliani also said he believes the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, should be provided all of the information from the Mueller report he has requested from the Justice Department.

Nadler and other congressional Democrats have accused Attorney General William Barr of engaging in a cover-up of the Mueller findings because the Justice Department has not immediately handed over the report.

Barr has said he plans to release a version of the Mueller report to Congress by the middle of April. He is reviewing the report to determine whether grand jury and classified information has to be withheld.

Democrats’ allegations intensified Friday after it was reported that several members of the Mueller team were frustrated by a letter Barr sent Congress on March 24 laying out the core conclusions of the Mueller probe.

Barr said in the letter that Mueller failed to establish there was a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian government. He also said Mueller declined to prosecute or exonerate Trump on the question of obstruction of justice. Since Mueller punted on the issue, Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made the decision not to purse an obstruction case since Trump & Co. had been cleared on the collusion question.

Anonymous members of the Mueller team have reportedly told associates the full report will be more damaging for Trump than the Barr letter indicated.

Giuliani pushed back on those reports in the Sunday interview.

“I guarantee you, except for little quibbles, I’m not worried about the report at all. There’s no way those two good lawyers would have written that kind of letter if there was any issue,” said Giuliani, referring to Barr and Rosenstein.

“I would like him to get all the information,” Giuliani said.

