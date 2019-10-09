Giuliani: No administration officials will testify or provide documents to impeachment probe unless Adam Schiff is removed as House Intel Committee chairman

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said that he will not testify before House investigators as part of Democrats’ ongoing impeachment efforts against the president unless Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is removed as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and the House votes in full on taking up the impeachment probe.

In an interview with the Washington Post published Tuesday, Giuliani said that he wouldn’t appear before the House Intelligence Committee and “can’t imagine” Trump administration officials would do so either.

“The position I’m stating is now the position of the administration,” Giuliani told the newspaper. “I wouldn’t testify in front of that committee until there is a vote of Congress and is removed.”

The former New York City mayor referred a soon-to-be-released letter that the Trump administration has sent to Congress regarding the legitimacy of the impeachment inquiry. Reports about such a letter broke late last week. In the letter, the White House reportedly made the argument that it doesn’t have to cooperate with impeachment probe demands until the House formally votes to launch an inquiry. – READ MORE