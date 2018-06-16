Giuliani: Mueller probe ‘might get cleaned up’ with presidential pardons

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani suggested Friday that Trump could issue pardons for those caught up in the special counsel probe.

Giuliani made the comments to the New York Daily News hours after a judge revoked bail for Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort over alleged witness tampering, sending him to jail pending his trial in September.

“When the whole thing is over, things might get cleaned up with some presidential pardons,” Giuliani told the Daily News.

Manafort, who has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including obstruction of justice, money laundering, tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiracy against the United States, appeared in court Friday in Washington, D.C. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1