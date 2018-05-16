True Pundit

Giuliani: Mueller Acknowledged Prosecutors ‘Can’t Indict’ President (VIDEO)

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had acknowledged that his probe will not lead directly to Trump’s indictment, but rather with a report to Congress.

“All they get to do is write a report,” Giuliani told CNN. “They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us.”

That matched comments, noted by CNN, from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein earlier this month. – READ MORE

Share: