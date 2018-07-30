GIULIANI: MICHAEL COHEN IS AN ‘UNETHICAL SCUMBAG’ — Infamous CNN Tape ‘Was Doctored’ (Video)

This is getting interesting.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Presidential attorney attacked Michael Cohen for recording past conversations with Donald Trump while acting as his lawyer, in a Monday morning interview on CNN.

“The guy is unethical, he’s a scumbag, he’s a horrible person. I’ve never heard of a lawyer taping his client without the client’s consent,” Giuliani said after being confronted with past comments praising Cohen.

Cohen recently released a tape of a conversation he had with Trump to CNN in which they discussed alleged payments to a Playboy model who claims an affair with the President from 2006.

Giuliani continued that the tape Cohen released was likely doctored, according to an export employed by his team. Trump has alleged the same and ripped Cohen.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1