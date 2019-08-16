Giuliani Lauds Trump’s ‘Masterful Performances’ as POTUS’ Supporters Show up in Droves to NH Rally

President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani lauded the president’s “masterful performances” at his rallies as supporters showed up in droves to his re-election rally in New Hampshire.

In a tweet published on Wednesday, Giuliani — the former mayor of New York City — declared that “no one” can “excite a crowd” like Trump and that his campaign rallies were a “potent political weapon.”

“I haven’t been at a Trump rally since the 50 or so during the 2016 campaign. These are masterful performances,” wrote Giuliani. “No one in American politics can excite a crowd like . Very few ever have. This is a unique and potent political weapon.”

I haven’t been at a Trump rally since the 50 or so during the 2016 campaign. These are masterful performances. No one in American politics can excite a crowd like @realDonaldTrump. Very few ever have. This is a unique and potent political weapon. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 16, 2019

Is this the Biden rally or the Trump rally in Manchester, NH? Dems must realize Sleepy Joe isn’t up to it. Actually, applause was prohibited at Joe’s competing rally for fear it might wake up the audience. It worked there was no applause and every slept through it. pic.twitter.com/7CTFRLNTMY — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 16, 2019

Giuliani also took a shot at 2020 Democratic presidential primary frontrunner Joe Biden (D) in a separate tweet, saying that the Democrats “must realize Sleepy Joe isn’t up to it,” while including a video of the packed stadium. – READ MORE