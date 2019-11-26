Giuliani: If Joe Biden Not Prosecuted, Nobody in America Should Ever Be Prosecuted for Bribery (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saturday, during an appearance on Fox News, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now serving as legal counsel for President Donald Trump, gave a wide-ranging interview about the current saga involving the Trump administration and Ukraine, which has led to impeachment proceedings for Trump in the House.

Giuliani cited comments Biden had made at a Council on Foreign Relations event boasting how he strongarmed the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor while he was vice president.

"Here is what Joe Biden says he did. He offered him a $1 billion loan guarantee, he threatened him with a $1 billion loan guarantee, and in return for that, so that's part one of bribery," Giuliani said. "Part two is, he got the president of the Ukraine to fire the prosecutor."