Giuliani Goes for Throat: Fishing Robert Mueller needs to ‘man up,’ avoid pulling ‘another Comey’ (Video)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sensitive to pulling “another Comey” as the Russia probe enters its final months, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said in an interview Sunday.

Calling the investigation a “long nightmare with the American people,” Giuliani also issued a challenge directly to Mueller’s team, telling investigators to “man up” rather than seek to subpoena President Trump.

“They have to make a decision without it,” Giuliani said on ABC’s “This Week,” noting that the Trump team has already made available several witnesses and turned over more than a million documents. “So, come on, man up and make your decision.”

Giuliani said he would keep an “open mind” about whether Trump would testify under oath in the probe, but added: “I have to just be honest, we are leaning towards not.”

Mueller is wary of overstepping his authority just months before the midterm elections, Giuliani said.

“He’s as sensitive as everybody to not doing another Comey and interfering horribly in the election,” Giuliani charged, referring to the former FBI director’s decision to publicly announce the reopening of the Hillary Clinton email investigation shortly before voters headed to the polls.

“I have a feeling that collusion has come up completely empty,” Giuliani said, adding that he thinks the inquiry into any possible collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia has probably ended.

