Giuliani Drops MOAB on AWOL Jeff Sessions: If There Is Any Justice Why Is Hillary Payment to Fusion GPS Not Under Investigation?

The Washington Post reported in October 2017 that the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the Fusion GPS dossier alleging Russian ties with the presidential campaign of Republican Donald Trump and sordid phony personal smears of Trump.

Read the Hill-Mark Penn’s article demonstrating Cohen pled guilty to two payments that are not violations of the law. If campaign paid for settling private claims it would be fraud. Any nutty theory to harass the President. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 23, 2018

If there is any justice left at DOJ why is payment by Hillary Clinton and DNC to FusionGPS for the phony Steele dossier not under investigation. On your theory in Cohen plea it’s an illegal campaign contribution.Let’s go DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clintons not above law — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 23, 2018

Rudy Giuliani: If there is any justice left at DOJ why is payment by Hillary Clinton and DNC to FusionGPS for the phony Steele dossier not under investigation. On your theory in Cohen plea it’s an illegal campaign contribution.Let’s go DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clintons not above law- READ MORE

President Trump turned Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘s words back on him Friday morning, urging him to take control of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!” Trump tweeted.

Trump earlier this week told Fox News that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department.”

“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

….FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems – and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

“When everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department — I always put ‘justice’ now with quotes — it’s a very, very sad day,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” this week.

He went on to say he only gave Sessions the attorney general job to reward his loyalty and asked, “What kind of a man is this?” – READ MORE