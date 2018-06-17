Giuliani doubles down on Biden comments: ‘I meant that he’s dumb’ (VIDEO)

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Friday that he thinks former Vice President Joe Biden is “dumb” when asked about comments he made earlier in the day calling Biden a “mentally deficient idiot.”

Asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo if he thought Biden was stupid, Giuliani said no — but with a caveat.

“In that category, I think he is,” Giuliani said, discussing Biden’s school record. “I think that explains the plagiarism. I think the plagiarism is very serious. I don’t think he’ll ever get beyond that.”- READ MORE

