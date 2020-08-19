Giuliani: De Blasio ‘Pathetic,’ Trump Should Declare BLM ‘A Domestic Terror Organization’

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani ripped New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as “pathetic” and “an idiot,” during a Monday interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum and claimed Black Lives Matter should be labeled a domestic terrorist organization.

MacCallum began the segment by playing a clip of President Donald Trump saying of the leadership in New York City, “They’ve just let it go to hell. And I don’t know: is it because they’re bad people or they have no common sense or they just don’t know what they’re doing, but our beautiful diamond of this country has been let go to hell.”

MacCallum noted the staggering rise in crime in New York City, then played a clip of de Blasio responding to Trump, saying, “The president blusters and the president tries to draw attention to himself and rarely has much to back it up.”

MacCallum asked Giuliani, “What would you say to Mayor de Blasio?”

Giuliani answered: Mayor de Blasio is pathetic. There are times in which a public official can be so incompetent, and he is, that people actually die as a result of his being in office. And that’s been the case with Mayor de Blasio, both during the pandemic and now with the irresponsible left-wing socialist actions that he’s taken. He’s driven by a ridiculously failed philosophy, which somehow robs him of the ability to see reality.

So how would you, in the middle of a crime wave, disband the most effective part of your police department, the anti-crime unit? How would you let 8,000 people out of prison during a period of time like that? Or not go crazy over the new bail law that he and (Andrew) Cuomo put into effect so that all the rioters that were arrested would be put back out on the street within a day?

