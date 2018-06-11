Giuliani: Comey could be prosecuted based on IG report

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday that he thinks former FBI Director James Comey could be prosecuted as a result of a report from the Justice Department’s (DOJ) internal watchdog that is expected to be released next week.

“I think the report of Horowitz, the [inspector general], and the Justice Department will confirm that Comey acted improperly with with regard to the Hillary Clinton investigation,” Giuliani said an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis.

“The first thing we are going to get is a report from Inspector General Horowitz on Comey’s handling of Hillary, which I think is going to be very very critical of Comey, as it should be,” Giuliani continued. “Comey, really, has a chance of being prosecuted as a result of, but we’ll see.”

In a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Thursday, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz said that he planned to release a report about the FBI’s probe into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 election on June 14.

Horowitz’s report is expected to be highly critical of Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch over their handling of the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she served as secretary of State. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1