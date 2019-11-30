Giuliani Claims To Have Decades Of Evidence Relating To ‘Biden Family’ Corruption In Latest Tweet

On Saturday afternoon, former Mayor of New York City and President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani sent out a tweet seemingly meant to clarify his recent “insurance” remarks.

TRUTH ALERT: The statement I’ve made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing of his office. If I disappear, it will appear immediately along with my RICO chart. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 23, 2019

Giuliani’s tweet seems to be a reference to at least two recent interviews – one with The Guardian and another with Fox News.

On Saturday, Giuliani appeared on Fox News with anchor Ed Henry. During the segment, which largely focused on the ongoing impeachment inquiry, Henry asked Giuliani the following questions about his relationship with the president: “Have you talked to President Trump in the last week or two? Have you met with him? Are you still his counsel?” – READ MORE