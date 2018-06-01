Giuliani challenges Maxine Waters to keep calling for Trump ouster: ‘Say impeachment, sweetheart’ (VIDEO)

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday dared Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) to continue calling for Trump’s impeachment.

“I challenge Maxine Waters to say impeachment,” Giuliani said. “Say it. Say ‘impeachment’, sweetheart. Just say it.”

Giuliani appeared on Fox News with host Sean Hannity to blast the Democrat who has continually called for Trump to be removed from office.

“The people who will decide this are the people of the United States in the 2018 election,” Giuliani said. “And, boy, they are switching fast and Democrats are running for cover.”

“You don’t hear them say the words ‘impeachment’ anymore,” he added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1