Giuliani calls Mueller probe ‘tremendous distraction,’ ‘totally unjustified’

President Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani blasted special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Saturday, deeming the probe a “tremendous distraction” and “totally unjustified.”

The comments came during Giuliani’s speech addressing the Iran Freedom Convention in Washington, echoing Trump’s own sentiments toward the probe.

Giuliani said he had the “great honor” of representing Trump in a matter that is “totally unjustified.” The former New York City mayor went on to tout Trump’s accomplishments in brokering peace agreements at the annual conference.

“But I wonder how it is that he can accomplish this with the tremendous distractions he faces every single day,” he said, alluding to Mueller’s investigation. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1