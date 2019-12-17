Giuliani Blasts Out Info He Collected In Ukraine

“In my next thread of tweets I will be sharing some of the evidence I have garnered through hundreds of hours of research. Turn notifications on & stay tuned.”

That was the cryptic tweet posted Sunday on Twitter by former New York City Rudy Giuliani, who now serves as President Trump’s personal lawyer.

Giuliani recently traveled to Ukraine and Hungary to collect information ahead of the impeachment trial in the Senate, assuming House Democrats vote in lockstep to impeach Trump. There, he met with state officials, reportedly looking into “pay-to-play” schemes involving Joe Biden, his son, Hunter, and other Democrats. – READ MORE

