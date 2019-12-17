Giuliani Blasts Out Info He Collected In Ukraine

“In my next thread of tweets I will be sharing some of the evidence I have garnered through hundreds of hours of research. Turn notifications on & stay tuned.”

That was the cryptic tweet posted Sunday on Twitter by former New York City Rudy Giuliani, who now serves as President Trump’s personal lawyer.

Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation. Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up. Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s. Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump. pic.twitter.com/cfNFgPQ29J — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Witness Viktor Shokin: Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid. Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up. pic.twitter.com/1W1OgkumXA — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption: – Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump Much more to come. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Giuliani recently traveled to Ukraine and Hungary to collect information ahead of the impeachment trial in the Senate, assuming House Democrats vote in lockstep to impeach Trump. There, he met with state officials, reportedly looking into "pay-to-play" schemes involving Joe Biden, his son, Hunter, and other Democrats.