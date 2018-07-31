Giuliani Blasts Cohen on Trump Betrayal: Like ‘Brutus Put the Last Knife in Caesar’

Rudy Giuliani attacked former Trump attorney Michael Cohen as a traitor Monday, likening Cohen to the villains in two of William Shakespeare’s masterpieces.

The former New York City mayor who now serves as President Donald Trump’s attorney was interviewed Monday by Alison Camerota on CNN’s “New Day.”

During the interview, Camerota asked if Cohen’s turnabout from a Trump loyalist to an antagonist was a lesson about how well Trump judges a person’s character.

“He turned out to have a close friend betray him, like Iago betrayed Othello, like Brutus put the last knife into Caesar. It happens in life, that you get double-crossed,” Giuliani said, according to The Guardian.

Cohen is facing a federal investigation related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, and recently released tapes in which Cohen and Trump discussed a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. – READ MORE

This is getting interesting.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Presidential attorney attacked Michael Cohen for recording past conversations with Donald Trump while acting as his lawyer, in a Monday morning interview on CNN.

“The guy is unethical, he’s a scumbag, he’s a horrible person. I’ve never heard of a lawyer taping his client without the client’s consent,” Giuliani said after being confronted with past comments praising Cohen.

Cohen recently released a tape of a conversation he had with Trump to CNN in which they discussed alleged payments to a Playboy model who claims an affair with the President from 2006.

Giuliani continued that the tape Cohen released was likely doctored, according to an export employed by his team. Trump has alleged the same and ripped Cohen.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1