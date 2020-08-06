Giuliani: Black Lives Matter ‘Is This Close’ to Getting Designated a ‘Domestic Terrorist Organization’

In an interview published Wednesday, President Trump’s lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested that the U.S. government might soon designate the official Black Lives Matter organization as a “domestic terrorist organization.” He said the “beginnings of a pretty good case” are already available.

“This organization is this close to being able to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization,” Giuliani told Just the News’ David Brody in an episode of “The Pod’s Honest Truth” podcast released Wednesday.

In May, President Trump announced that his administration would designate antifa a domestic terrorist organization. The former mayor said the government has been investigating antifa for a longer period of time, so it has a stronger case against antifa, but that the case against Black Lives Matter is building.

It is important to note that Giuliani was not referring to all Americans who rightly believe that black lives matter or to all those who are outraged over the horrific police killing of George Floyd. He was referring to the official Black Lives Matter organization, which is far smaller and more radical than the millions of Americans who took to the streets to protest after Floyd’s death. – READ MORE

