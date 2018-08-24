Giuliani: American people would ‘revolt’ if Trump is impeached

President Trump‘s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, argued Thursday that the American people would “revolt” if the president is impeached.

“I think impeachment would be totally horrible,” Giuliani told Sky News.

“There’s no reason. He didn’t collude with the Russians, he didn’t obstruct justice. Everything [Michael] Cohen says has been disproved. You’d only impeach him for political reasons. And the American people would revolt against that.”

The comments from Giuliani come just days after Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges of bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance law violations. Cohen had said he’d paid two women, one an adult-film actress and the second a former Playboy model, at Trump’s direction “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.” – READ MORE

President Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt, warned that the “market would crash” if he’s ever impeached — while questioning why Democrats would even consider that course in the future.

“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job,” Trump said, in the interview which aired Thursday on “Fox & Friends.”

The president weighed in on calls from the left to pursue impeachment if Democrats seize the House in the midterms. That speculation kicked up following the plea deal struck by his former attorney Michael Cohen claiming the president was involved in hush-money payments and admitting campaign finance violations related to them.

The president argued that he’s done a great job in office, despite the critical coverage in connection with the Cohen case and other controversies.

Further, he warned, “If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor, because without this thinking, you would see — you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

The president touted his economic accomplishments, claiming that the economy was going to be “down” if he hadn’t been elected. – READ MORE