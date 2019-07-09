Giuliani About Harris: ‘If You’re in Favor of Open Borders, You Must Be in Favor of Open Doors at Your House’

During an interview on Monday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said that President Donald Trump — in terms of any leading Democrat candidates for 2020 — is “not shaking [in his boots] at all about Kamala Harris or any of them.”

“The president realizes there’s going to be a candidate … But I think he’s pretty comfortable,” added the Trump attorney, noting that the Democratic candidates have “all gone so far to the Left” these days.

“Kamala Harris is in favor of open borders,” Giuliani also said. “I know what kind of prosecutor she is if she is in favor of open borders. If you are in favor of open borders, you must be in favor of open doors in your house. Let everybody in. Let’s not find out who they are or identify themselves.”

He noted she’s also “in favor of late-term abortion. Late-term — meaning the day before the baby is born. We can go on and on … She does a little better [of a] job than some of them, like Warren and Bernie , of disguising herself as not as quite left-wing. But when you examine her positions, she’s very, very left-wing. I think she is the flavor of the month because Joe couldn’t defend himself . It was kind of pathetic. I mean, she eviscerated him and I thought it wasn’t with very much.” – READ MORE