Giuliani ‏Tunes Up RAT Cohen & His Rat Lawyer; No Chance of a Pardon

“If Cohen is telling the truth why are he and Lanny Davis misrepresenting the language from President Trump “Do not pay by cash…CHECK.” And why are they leaking falsely privileged and confidential information. So much for ethics!”

Doesn’t Rudy know by now?

Rats have no ethics. No loyalty.

Rudy also said Tuesday night there are absolutely no discussions for a pardon for Cohen.

The Rat is on his own with the FBI and Justice Department. Trump isn’t going to bail him out.

