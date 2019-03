The Girl Scouts organization is facing criticism over a report that they granted a teen its highest award over her efforts in organizing a campaign that encouraged abortion.

High school sophomore Meghna Gopalan says that she worked for her Girl Scouts Gold Award by promoting women’s health care and reproductive freedom, a euphemism for abortion.

“I’m planning on hosting an event to educate people about and de-stigmatize access to women’s healthcare,” she told Tucson Life.– READ MORE