Ginsburg’s last wish was to ‘not be replaced until a new president is installed’: report

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s last wish was to not be replaced until a new president was sworn into office, NPR reports.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg told her granddaughter just days before her death, according to NPR.

The liberal icon’s death Friday will ignite a political firestorm over whether a new Supreme Court Justice should be nominated and confirmed before the November election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that the nominee to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Democrats have accused McConnell of hypocrisy due to his treatment of D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals chief Judge Merrick Garland, who former President Barack Obama nominated to the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. McConnell and his Senate majority refused to hold a hearing or vote on Merrick’s nomination because of the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

