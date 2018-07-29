Ginsburg: “I have about at least 5 more years” on the Supreme Court

Time will tell.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday said she hopes to remain on the high court for at least five more years, according to CNN.

“My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years,” 85-year-old Ginsburg said at an event in New York City.

The liberal Ginsburg, who was appointed to the court by former President Clinton in 1993, on Sunday said she missed her back-and-forth with Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed away in 2016.

“If I had my choice of dissenters when I was writing for the court, it would be Justice Scalia,” Ginsburg said. “Sometimes it was like a ping-pong game.”

