Ginsburg Wants ‘Bipartisan Spirit’ Restored to SCOTUS Confirmations

But since Ginsburg’s confirmation in 1993 and Breyer’s in 1994, Ginsburg noted that the political atmosphere in the Senate “has tended to divide along party lines.”

“I was considered by some a controversial person because of my affiliation with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU),” Ginsburg said Thursday in Jerusalem following a screening of “RBG,” a documentary about her life.

Aging liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wants the U.S. Senate to return to the “bipartisan spirit” that until recently marked confirmation debates and votes on nominees to the nation’s highest tribunal.

“And I think that’s unfortunate,” Ginsburg said. “During my confirmation hearings, perhaps my biggest supporter was Orrin Hatch, the Republican senator from Utah. I hope someday we will get back to the bipartisan spirit prevailing with respect to the confirmation of judges.”– READ MORE

In remarks she made during a 2012 visit to Cairo University in Egypt, which had just undergone major changes from the Arab Spring revolution and the overthrow of strongman Hosni Mubarak, Ginsburg did offer praise for the U.S. Constitution, but thought that the Egyptians — and indeed, any nation — could look elsewhere, according to Fox News.

“It is a very inspiring time – that you have overthrown a dictator, and that you are striving to achieve a genuine democracy. So I think people in the United States are hoping that this transition will work, and that there will genuinely be a government of, by, and for the people,” she said, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told an Egyptian TV station in 2012 that she would not recommend using the U.S. Constitution as a model for writing a modern-day constitution. pic.twitter.com/QxSIMoIMDA — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 9, 2018

“You should certainly be aided by all the constitution-writing that has gone on since the end of World War II,” Ginsburg said. “I would not look to the U.S. Constitution, if I were drafting a constitution in the year 2012.

“I might look at the constitution of South Africa. That was a deliberate attempt to have a fundamental instrument of government that embraced basic human rights, had an independent judiciary. – READ MORE