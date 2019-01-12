Ginsburg to miss next week’s Supreme Court sessions, but recovery ‘on track’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will miss next week’s court sessions and work from home, but her recovery from early-stage lung cancer surgery remains “on track” and no further treatment is needed, the court announced Friday.

“Justice Ginsburg will continue to work from home next week and will participate in the consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts of oral arguments. Her recovery from surgery is on track,” Supreme Court public information officer Kathy Arberg said in a statement.

“Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required,” she said.

The 85-year-old’s absence this week from oral arguments — her first since joining the bench — after her surgery in December sparked speculation about a possible departure, and even led to low-key planning by the White House for that scenario.

Sources confirmed to Fox News that the White House has quietly reached out to a small number of GOP lawmakers and conservative legal advocates, reassuring them it would be ready for any court vacancy.