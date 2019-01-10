Ginsburg misses third consecutive day at Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent from the bench for a third straight day on Wednesday.

Chief Justice John Roberts said Ginsburg was unable to be present for arguments but would participate in deciding Wednesday’s case via briefs and transcripts of oral arguments.

The 85-year-old justice is working from home after undergoing surgery on Dec. 21 to remove two cancerous nodules from her left lung. Roberts did not say whether Ginsburg would be back on the bench next week.

Her absence Monday marked the first time in more than 25 years on the court that she missed an oral argument due to her health. – READ MORE