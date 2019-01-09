Ginsburg misses second day in a row at Supreme Court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent from the Supreme Court bench for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

Chief Justice John Roberts noted Ginsburg’s absence when the justices took their seats for the second time in the new year.

Repeating what he said Monday, Roberts said Ginsburg is “unable to be present” for the court’s sitting, but will participate in the decisions using transcripts of the arguments and court briefs.

Ginsburg, who was forced to miss her first oral argument in more than 25 years on Monday, is still recuperating at home after surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from the lower lobe of her left lung on Dec. 21.

The spots were found incidentally in an X-ray she had at George Washington University Hospital while being treated for fractured ribs, an injury she sustained after falling in her office on Nov. 7. – READ MORE