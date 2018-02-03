Ginsburg: As Long as I Can Do Supreme Court Job ‘Full Steam,’ I Will Be Here (VIDEO)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Thursday that she intends to stay on the court “as long as I can do the job full steam.”

At 84, Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the Supreme Court. As Ginsburg is a liberal icon, progressives are apprehensive at her being replaced by a nominee of President Donald Trump’s.

Ginsburg’s comment was prompted by interviewer Jane Eisner asking about the idea of term limits for the Supreme Court. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday, given a prior commitment at Roger Williams University School of Law in Providence, R.I.

Though the configuration of justices who attend the event has fluctuated over the years, one variable remains constant — Ginsburg has never attended an address to Congress given by a Republican president.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reviewed CSPAN’s archive of past State of the Union addresses and confirmed she was not present for any of the nine speeches former President George W. Bush gave to Congress.

TheDCNF’s review found that only two justices have not attended a congressional address given by a president of the opposite party. One is Ginsburg and the other is Justice Neil Gorsuch, who has not yet served under a Democratic president. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan attended Trump’s first speech to Congress on Feb. 28, 2017. – READ MORE