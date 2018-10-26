Ginsburg: Congress is to blame for polarizing judicial confirmation process

The animosity and polarization surrounding the judicial confirmation process falls on Congress and its lack of a collaborative spirit, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Wednesday.

Speaking at a public event, Ginsburg said collegiality “means understanding the institution you work for is more important than the egos of the individuals,” according to the Washington Post.

She did not make reference to Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier this month in a 50-48 vote, with only one Democrat voting for him.

Ginsburg noted that she was confirmed in a 96-3 vote, and that the late Justice Antonin Scalia was unanimously confirmed.

“What a difference in time that was from what we are witnessing today,” she said, adding that there was not enough of an effort to “reach across the aisle” in Congress. – READ MORE