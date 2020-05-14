Gingrich urges Trump to cut off House Intelligence Committee as long as ‘proven liar’ Adam Schiff is chairman

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich advised President Trump on Wednesday to “cut off” ties with the House Intelligence Committee since the chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, is a “proven liar” about Russian collusion.

“We now have documented evidence that, for three years, this guy deliberately and maliciously lied. Why would you cooperate with an Intelligence Committee chairman who is a clear proven liar?” Gingrich told “America’s Newsroom.”

“I think the president should just cut him off and say, ‘If you want to give me an Intelligence Committee that I can trust, I’ll work with them, but, this guy is impossible.”

He advised that the White House should not cooperate with the committee under Schiff.

Gingrich reacted to K.T. McFarland’s appearance on “America’s Newsroom, ” where the former deputy national security adviser claimed that Schiff knew that there was no proof of Russian collusion from the beginning.

“Schiff went to the media and he implied that he had secret information that Donald Trump and his administration and his campaign were colluding with the Russians. Brennan even had the audacity to refer to President Trump as, potentially, as a Russian asset,” McFarland said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --