Gingrich: Republicans Have to ‘Turn Out More Votes Than Stacey Abrams Can Steal’

On Monday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich deflected Republican fears that it does not matter whether or not they vote because alleged Democratic ballot shenanigans will steal the Georgia Senate runoff elections, just as President Donald Trump claims Democrats stole the presidential election in Georgia. Gingrich said he thinks Democrats stole the election, but he urged Republicans to vote in such high numbers that Democrats cannot pull off the heist again.

“This election is going to come down to turnout. The objective fact is, I believe Trump probably did carry Georgia. I believe that the election process is a mess. I really wish the governor would call a special session to clean it up,” Gingrich insisted. However, he argued that “the Republicans simply have to turn out more votes than Stacey Abrams can steal.”

Fox News hosts pressed Gingrich to explain how Abrams supposedly stole the election. The former speaker noted that there were 1.2 million unverified absentee ballots in the 2020 election, a mere 0.3 percent of the total, while in 2018, 3.5 percent of the absentee ballots were thrown out. “The difference is three times Biden’s margin,” he noted.

“The agreement the secretary of State made with Stacey Abrams was crazy,” Gingrich said. He mentioned the election-night surveillance video presented before the Georgia State Senate Judiciary Committee that allegedly showed at least four suitcases of ballots being pulled out from under a table after election supervisors had told party poll watchers to leave the room at the State Farm Arena in Fulton County, Georgia. Lead Stories claimed that the video only showed election workers counting ballots that had already been checked while party poll watchers were present, but the video has still caused an uproar. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --