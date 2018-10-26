Gingrich: Media earned ‘enemy of the people’ label

Newt Gingrich said one day after explosive devices were sent to high-profile Democrats and CNN that he believes the media has “earned” President Trump’s label of the “enemy of the people.”

Gingrich, speaking Thursday morning at an event hosted by Axios, said he doesn’t believe Trump’s description is helpful, but added that he thinks some news outlets’ coverage is hostile. The Republican former Speaker of the House from Georgia, a contributor to Fox News, highlighted CNN International, in particular, during his remarks.

“There’s no more anti-American network than CNN International,” Gingrich said.

Trump also tweeted earlier Thursday that “a big part” of the anger in society is created by “purposely false and inaccurate reporting” from mainstream media. – READ MORE