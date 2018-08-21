Gingrich: John Brennan ‘Should Never Have Been’ Director of CIA (VIDEO)

.@newtgingrich: “Brennan should never have been director of the Central Intelligence.” pic.twitter.com/oaGTgGsNAr — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 20, 2018

Monday, former Speaker Newt Gingrich ripped former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan, saying he “should never have been” in that position.

Gingrich argued on “Fox & Friends” that Brennan is political, “lacking in common sense” and lied about what happened in Benghazi.

“Frankly, Brennan should never have been director of the Central Intelligence,” stated Gingrich. – READ MORE

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul alleged on Monday that the United States will be safer now that former CIA chief John Brennan no longer has a security clearance.

“I think John Brennan’s actually a national security risk to the country and we are safer because his security clearance’s gone,” Paul said. “The reason I say that is in 2012 he actually released information to other CIA agents who went on TV and said, ‘oh, we have a double agent in Yemen.’”

“Their life was put at risk because of John Brennan’s releasing information that he shouldn’t have,” Paul explained.- READ MORE