Gingrich: If Democrats subpoena for Trump tax returns, we’ll find out if ‘Kavanaugh fight was worth it’

Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Thursday that Republicans would find out if the battle to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was “worth it” if Democrats subpoena President Trump’s tax returns.

Gingrich said that Democratic lawmakers would be “trapped into appealing to the Supreme Court” if they attempted to gain access to Trump’s tax returns.

“And we’ll see whether or not the Kavanaugh fight was worth it,” he said at a Washington Post event, adding that Trump does not appear to have any fear about the Democratic party’s ability to investigate.

His entrance onto the court represented a significant moment for the bench, with Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan saying earlier this month that it’s not clear that the court would have a justice in the “middle” position anymore. – READ MORE