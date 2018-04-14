Gingrich: Giving Mueller This Much Power ‘Is a Threat to Every American’ (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Thursday that firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller would be a “terrible option” for President Trump that would have “bad consequences.”

There has been speculation that Trump could fire Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein following the FBI raid on the president’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, said the raids of his client’s offices, home and hotel room were conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan and were based at least partly on a referral from Mueller. – READ MORE

