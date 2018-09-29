Gingrich: Dems Displayed ‘Most Despicable Behavior By a Major Party in Modern History’

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said Thursday on “The Ingraham Angle” that the Democrats at the Kavanaugh hearing displayed the “most despicable behavior by a major party in modern history.”

“Is there a single Democrat with the guts to stand up and vote for this judge?” Gingrich asked, calling the proceedings an “utter character assassination.”

He and Ingraham mentioned several red-state senators who should consider joining Republicans, including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana.

In a late evening statement obtained by Fox News, another red-state senator, Doug Jones of Alabama, announced he will be voting against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“The Kavanaugh nomination process has been flawed from the beginning and incomplete at the end. Dr. Ford was credible and courageous and I am concerned about the message our vote will be sending to our sons and daughters, as well as victims of sexual assault. I will be voting no,” Jones’ statement said.– READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE