Gingrich Back Trump’s Claim That Obama Knew About Russia Probe ‘Set-Up’: ‘Virtually Impossible’ He Didn’t

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) backed up President Donald Trump’s claim that the probe into his 2016 presidential campaign was a “set-up” and that former President Barack Obama knew about it.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning, Gingrich defended the president’s claims, saying “this whole episode” was “close to insane” and it was unlikely that Obama did not know about the tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton “the week that the FBI going to interview his wife for potential felony charges.”

The former House Speaker pointed out that Obama “is a really smart guy” but that he was also “sort of a control freak,” and that it was “virtually impossible” that he “didn’t know about” the FISA warrant used to investigate then-candidate Trump’s campaign.