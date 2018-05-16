Politics
Gina Haspel, Trump’s pick to lead CIA, wins support of Senate Intelligence Committee
The Senate Intelligence Committee moved Wednesday to recommend Gina Haspel for CIA director, setting up a floor vote that her opponents say will signal to the world whether the United States condemns or condones torture.
The committee voted 10 to 5 to in favor of her nomination.
With two of 51 Republicans committed to voting against Haspel, and five Democrats already indicating they will support her, it appears she is set to become the agency’s first female director. – READ MORE
With recent endorsement from key Democrats, her confirmation on the Senate floor is all but guaranteed later this month.
Washington Post