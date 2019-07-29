Gilroy Garlic Festival Prohibited ‘Weapons of Any Kind’

As gun-control advocates seize the Gilroy Garlic Festival shootingto justify even more gun control it should be noted that the festival prohibited “weapons of any kind.”

In other words, the festival had 100 percent gun control as far as it related to law-abiding citizens.

The festival was held in Christmas Hill Park where the possession of “pocketknives and weapons of any kind” are clearly prohibited. Moreover, a perusal of the city of Gilroy’s “Park Rules and Regulations” unambiguously states that “guns, slingshots, or fireworks” are prohibited.

The nation witnessed a similar gun-free zone shooting on May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach. That gunman opened fire in the employee-portion of a city building, and employees were barred from bringing firearms to work. We saw the same thing in gun-free Parkland (February 14, 2018), gun-free Orlando Pulse (June 2016), the gun-free San Bernardino County Building (December 2, 2015), the gun-free DC Navy Yard (September 16, 2013), gun-free Sandy Hook Elementary (December 14, 2012), and the gun-free Aurora movie theater (July 20, 2012). – READ MORE