Gillum: Florida would tax corporations, join other states to pay for Medicare for all

Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) said Sunday that he would increase taxes on corporations in the state to help fund his plan to provide Medicare for all.

Gillum was pressed on CNN’s “State of the Union” about his pledge to provide medical care for everyone in his state, including how he would pay for it.

“I don’t buy that,” Gillum said when asked if higher taxes are a prerequisite of Medicare for all. “I will absolutely not raise taxes on everyday working Floridians.”

The Democrat said he would look to increase taxes on corporations instead, arguing that only 3 percent of companies in the state pay a corporate tax rate.- READ MORE

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum on Sunday thanked billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer for helping him score his upset win in last week’s Florida Democratic gubernatorial primary.

“I’ll tell you, I’m obviously deeply appreciative of Mr. Soros, as well as Mr. Steyer, both men whom I’ve known for some time,” Mr. Gillum said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The Democratic megadonors and their associated groups directed millions to the campaign of Mr. Gillum, who edged out former Rep. Gwen Graham in the crowded Democratic primary. He faces Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis in the November election.

At the same time, Mr. Gillum insisted that his gubernatorial campaign was driven by small donations from “everyday folks.”. – READ MORE