Gillibrand, Warren Have Opposed Over 90 Percent Of Trump Nominees

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have opposed more than 90 percent of President Donald Trump’s nominees, a new analysis shows.

Gillibrand has opposed 95 percent of Trump’s nominees, while Warren has voted against 92 percent of Trump nominees, according to Axios. The two senators have opposed more Trump nominees than any other senator in either party.

Gillibrand, notably, was the only senator to oppose Gen. James Mattis’s nomination for secretary of defense. – READ MORE

