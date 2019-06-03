Gillibrand: ‘The NRA Is the Worst Organization in This Country’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) declared the National Rifle Association to be “the worst organization in this country” during a Fox News town hall Sunday night.

Asked what she would to do regarding guns and whether her policies would have prevented Friday’s massacre in Virginia Beach, Gillibrand said too many families were being torn apart because of gun violence. She ripped into the NRA, from which she once had an A-rating in the House of Representatives.

"I think the most outrageous thing that's happened to our democracy is how much fear and division and hatred has been spread," she said. "I think the NRA is the worst organization in this country for doing exactly that. They care more about their profits than the American people. They care more about selling guns to someone on the terror watch list or someone with grave mental illness or someone who has a violent criminal background. They're against universal background checks."