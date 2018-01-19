Gillibrand, said to have her eye on 2020, vows to block key Trump DOJ appointee

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is one of the most talked-about potential Democratic candidates for the White House in 2020. But she has also turned into a thorn in the side of the Department of Justice as she holds up one of DOJ’s highest-profile postings.

The junior senator from New York plans to use her “blue-slip prerogative” to block the confirmation of Geoffrey S. Berman, if he is nominated by President Trump to be the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, Gillibrand spokesman Glen Caplin told Fox News.

Berman, 58, a former prosecutor in the office, has been appointed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions as the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. The posting has jurisdiction over all businesses in Manhattan, including those of Trump and his family.

Gillibrand doesn’t have an issue with Berman’s qualifications. Her objection lies with the man who nominated him and reports that Berman personally met with the president as part of the selection process.

“This is about President Trump,” Caplin said. “Senator Gillibrand believes U.S. attorneys work for the people they serve and must be independent from the White House.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is getting slammed by fellow liberals and others for lauding a petition effort to recall a California judge for his sentencing in the high-profile sexual-assault case involving a Stanford swimmer.

Organizers last week turned in roughly 95,000 signatures to recall Judge Aaron Persky, who sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for the 2015 sexual assault of a young woman while he was a member of the Stanford swim team.

“This is incredible,” Gillibrand gushed this past weekend on Twitter. “In California, the activists behind @RecallPersky gathered 100,000 signatures to recall the judge who sentenced Brock Turner to just six months in jail after he was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman outside a frat party.”

I’m extremely disappointed to see this from Gillibrand. These campaigns only exacerbate mass incarceration by scaring other judges into imposing higher sentences across the board. https://t.co/hxsAKe8F7u — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 14, 2018

The signatures still must be certified by Santa Clara County, but the campaign appears to have more than the roughly 60,000 needed to force a recall vote in early June.

Critics say the recall effort — along with Gillibrand’s support — is fueling a pervasive political climate in which judges are being pressured to order longer jail or prison sentences, which will only add to the problem of mass incarceration. – READ MORE

Democratic New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and other Democratic lawmakers responded to a tweet from President Donald Trump that attacked Gillibrand’s pandering as being a “sexist smear” and a “slut shame.”

CNN hosted Gillibrand for a “CNN exclusive” on Monday where Gillibrand called for President Donald Trump to resign over unproven allegations of sexual misconduct — a move by the network that many called pathetic.

(…)

What is ironic about Gillibrand’s attack on Trump for his alleged and unproven sexual misconduct is the fact that she praised pervert Bill Clinton and even held his hand at one point as evidenced by a photograph that Gillibrand herself tweeted out. Gillibrand called the disgraced former president an incredible leader as she thanked him for his support and for his friendship.

Happy birthday, Pres. @BillClinton! Thank you for your friendship & support as well as your incredible leadership! pic.twitter.com/0P6vUhGZ5k — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 19, 2013