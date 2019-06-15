Gillibrand: Pro-Life People Are Ineligible to Be Judges (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate and senator Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) said Thursday that individuals who are pro-life should not be judges.

“These are personal decisions. They are health care decisions. They are economic decisions. They are moral decisions. A woman has a right to make all those decisions,” Gillibrand said in an interviewon New Hampshire Public Radio. “And if you are telling me today, that women in America don’t have that right. I think you are so backward-looking that those judges and justices are not the type of people we should be appointing because it is too backward-looking.”

Gillibrand sparked controversy this week when she compared pro-life beliefs to racism and suggested the pro-life viewpoint is “not acceptable” during an interview with the Des Moines Register.

"I think there's some issues that have such moral clarity that we have as a society decided that the other side is not acceptable. Imagine saying that it's okay to appoint a judge who's racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic. Asking someone to appoint someone who takes away basic human rights of any group of people in America—I don't think that those are political issues anymore," Gillibrand said.


