Gillibrand Posts Dismal Quarter At $3 Million, Blames Al Franken

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s 2020 presidential campaign reported disappointing first-quarter fundraising results Sunday, raising only $3 million and placing her last among rival candidates.

The candidate still has considerable cash, however, because she had an estimated $10 million leftover from her senate election account, according to the New York Times. After transferring $9.6 million over, her campaign ends the quarter with $10.2 million available.

Gillibrand is running in a crowded field, with many candidates all vying for the attention of Democratic donors. Her campaign reported that 92 percent of her donations were under $200, admitting that it had not yet attracted large Democratic establishment donors.

The campaign believes a key fundraising obstacle may have been Gillibrand’s early position against former Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in 2017, according to a memo released Sunday, which was obtained by the Times.

Gillibrand was the first senator to call for Franken to step down, according to The Hill. “There’s no question that the first quarter was adversely impacted by certain establishment donors — and many online — who continue to punish Kirsten for standing up for her values and for women,” the memo said.

In the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, first quarter rankings show Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the pack with $18.2 million. Behind him is California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, with $12 and $9.4 million, respectively. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $6 million, with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker bringing in around $5 million each.

All figures quoted have been reported by the campaigns. The FEC quarterly filing deadline is Monday, after which official finances for campaigns will be available.

The re-election campaign of President Trump announced Sunday evening that they had raised more than $30 million for the quarter.

Follow Whitney on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]