Gillibrand on Polling Woes: ‘People Are Generally Biased Against Women’

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) said she’s being underestimated in the crowded race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, blaming “gender bias” and the fact people are “generally biased against women.”

In a CNN profile about how Gillibrand is “living her best life” by having fun on the campaign trail, the low-polling senator gave a “hearty ‘yeah'” when asked if she’s not being taken seriously enough on the trail.

“I think it’s just gender bias. I think people are generally biased against women. I think also biased against young women,” she said. “There’s just bias and it’s real and it exists, but you have to overcome it.”

It was unclear if Gillibrand, a 52-year-old mother of two, was referring to herself as “young.” She called herself a “young mom” when she announced her formation of an exploratory committee in January, later admitting she didn’t mean to say that.

She followed up her criticism of “people” by saying voters “will give a woman a shot.” – READ MORE